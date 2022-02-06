Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Lines Up 6 NPAs To Recover For Sale To ARCs To Recover Rs 406 Crore Dues

The interested ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expressions of interest and executing non-disclosure agreements with the bank.

SBI Lines Up 6 NPAs To Recover For Sale To ARCs To Recover Rs 406 Crore Dues
Interested ARCs can conduct due diligence of these assets after submitting EoIs with SBI.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:12 pm

The country's largest lender SBI has lined up six non-performing assets (NPAs) for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to recover dues of nearly Rs 406 crore.

The six NPA accounts put up for sale to the ARCs are -- Patna Bakthiyarpur Tollway with an outstanding of Rs 230.66 crore; Steelco Gujarat Ltd Rs 68.31 crore; GOL Offshore Ltd Rs 50.75 crore; Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Rs 26.73 crore; Guru Ashish Taxfab Rs 17.07 crore and Genix Automations Pvt Ltd Rs 12.23 crore.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the following accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/ NBFCs/FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated there against," SBI said in the sale notices for these assets.

The e-auction for Patna Bakthiyarpur is scheduled to take place on February 23, and GOL Offshore on February 21. Genix Automations and Guru Ashish Texfab are to be auctioned on February 15, while e-auction for Steelco Gujarat and Andhra Ferro Alloys is scheduled for March 4.

SBI said these sales are subject to approval by the competent authority of the bank.

The auction of Patna Bakthiyarpur Tollway, Steelco Gujarat Ltd, Andhra Ferro Alloys, Genix Automations and Guru Ashish Texfab will be held under the Swiss Challenge Method, based on an existing offer in hand, who will have the right to match the highest bid, the lender said.

Under the Swiss Challenge Method, an interested bidder makes a proposal for a project (here asset). The seller puts the details of the project in public so that others can match it. After receipt of bids, the original contractor gets an opportunity to match the best bid.

The interested ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expressions of interest and executing non-disclosure agreements with the bank.

"We reserve the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale at any stage, without assigning any reason. The decision of the bank in this regard shall be final and binding," SBI said.

Tags

Business National State Bank Of India NPA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Airtel To Invest Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore On Subsidiaries For Next Five Years

Airtel To Invest Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore On Subsidiaries For Next Five Years

Maruti Expects Production To Pick Up In Q4 As Chip Supply Improves

Government-Led Panel To Appoint ONGC Chairman After Eight Months

DISCOMs Outstanding Dues To Gencos Down 5.1% To Over Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore In February

Digital Rupee To Make Debut By Early 2023

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics