Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion
Foreign Exchange Reserves.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 9:11 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ended on February 11, the RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended February 4, the reserves had risen by $2.198 billion to $631.953 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended on September 3, 2021. During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA dipped by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion in the week ended February 11.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $952 million to $40.235 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $65 million to $19.173 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $16 million to $5.217 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. 

Tags

Business National Foreign Exchange Reserves Foreign Exchange
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India, UAE Sign Trade Agreement To Boost Economic Ties

India, UAE Sign Trade Agreement To Boost Economic Ties

Sebi Moots New Disclosure Framework For IPOs Of Loss-Making Companies

Survival Of Certain Coal India Subsidiaries At Stake Without Price Hike, Says Chairman

The IndiGo Story: What Is The Feud Between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia

Can Crypto Derail The Global Race To 'Net-Zero' Carbon Emissions Target?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases