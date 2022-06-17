Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Reliance Mulls Buying Out Cosmetics Brand Revlon In US: Report

Revlon had filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after disruptions in the global supply chain drove up raw material costs and impelled vendors to ask for upfront payments

Reliance Mulls Buying Out Cosmetics Brand Revlon In US: Report
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is considering bidding for the cosmetics maker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 3:54 pm

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is mulling buying out Revlon Inc in the United States (US), days after the cosmetics behemoth filed for bankruptcy, ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources. Revlon had filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after disruptions in the global supply chain drove up raw material costs and impelled vendors to ask for upfront payments.

RIL is now considering bidding for the cosmetics maker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. Founded 90 years ago in New York, Revlon has been a mainstay in stores, with its products like Almay and Elizabeth Arden becoming household names.

However, the company failed to keep up with changing consumer tastes over time. Furthermore, Revlon also lost market share to big competitors like Procter and Gamble, newcomers like Kylie Jenner and other celebrities who successfully capitalized on the huge social media following of the famous faces that donned the products.

The COVID-19 pandemic also exacerbated Revlon’s problems, which was already weighed down by increasing debt.

Related stories

Viacom18 Amongst Largest Indian Sporting Destinations After Bagging IPL Digital Rights: Reliance

Shares of Revlon were up 20% to $2.36 in pre-market trade after the report came out. Reliance jumped 1.9% on the BSE index.

Tags

Business Reliance Industries RIL Reliance Mukesh Ambani Revlon US Cosmetics Brand Revlon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

BAN's Tour Of WI 2022: Preview, Streaming

BAN's Tour Of WI 2022: Preview, Streaming