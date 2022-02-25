Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Jio-Vodafone Against Airtel Over Satellite Communication Spectrum Allocation

While Bharti Airtel and Intelsat have proposed that allocation must be done on a case-to-case basis, BSNL has suggested that allocation must be done through the online administrative process.

Jio-Vodafone Against Airtel Over Satellite Communication Spectrum Allocation
TRAI held open discussion on licensing framework for satellite earth station gateway's allocation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 9:01 pm

The telecom operators Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea are opposing the demand to allocate the satellite communication spectrum on an administrative basis, insisting that such an allocation must be done through auction only, Financial Express reported citing sources.

Notably, Bharti Airtel, OneWeb, Tata Communications, Indian Space Association (IsPA), Broadband’s India Forum (BIF) Telesat, Hughes, and BSNL amongst others have demanded that the spectrum auction must be done on an administrative basis.

Related stories

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea

 Vodafone In Talks To Sell 5% Stake In Indus Towers To Bharti Airtel: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday held an open discussion on the licensing framework for the allocation of satellite earth station gateway, according to the report.

While Bharti Airtel and Intelsat have proposed that allocation must be done on a case-to-case basis, BSNL has suggested that allocation must be done through the online administrative process.

The telecom regulatory authority has asked the telecom players to submit their additional comments on the matter within the next five days. Satellite communications, which mostly functions on low-earth orbit (Leo) satellites, is a source of connectivity in hilly, disaster zones and inaccessible areas.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel became the first company in India to enter into the satellite communications services business through OneWeb. In February this year, Reliance Jio became the second telecom company to apply for the satellite services license, according to the Economic Times

Tags

Business National Reliance Jio Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Satellite Communication Spectrum Bharti Airtel Telecom Sector Telecom Industry Telecom Company Telecom Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea

Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In NSE Case: Report

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Investing In A Volatile Equity Market

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 16% During Apr-Dec 2021 To $43.17 Billion: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs