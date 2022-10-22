Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBL Bank Profit Rises To Rs 202 Crore In September Quarter

Asset quality of the bank showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 3.80 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2022, from 5.40 per cent by the end of September 2021

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 5:06 pm

RBL Bank on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 202 crore in the July-September quarter compared to Rs 31 crore in a year ago on lower provisioning for bad loans.
     
Total income of the bank during the July-September quarter of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,758.98 crore as against Rs 2,567.65 crore in same period of 2021-22, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
     
Asset quality of the bank showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 3.80 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2022, from 5.40 per cent by the end of September 2021.
     
Net NPAs also came down to 1.26 per cent from 2.14 per cent.
     
Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 242 crore for Q2FY23 from Rs 651.5 crore parked by the bank in Q2FY22.
     
R Subramaniakumar, MD&CEO, RBL Bank said, "We have completed H1 FY23 on a satisfactory note on all fronts. H1FY23's profitability over H1FY22 is substantially improved. The advances growth is starting to gain momentum and we expect to see this continue."
     
He said the granular deposit growth is picking up momentum and asset quality of the bank continues to be stable, with GNPA also trending down over earlier periods.
     
"Going forward our focus would be to consolidate, leverage and optimize our existing platform to accelerate profitable growth of the balance sheet. We will continue to focus on our key niche areas of cards and microfinance, while accelerating the diversification across more secured retail products by launching them in the next few months," the official said. 

Tags

Business RBL Bank Bad Loans RBL Bank Bad Loans Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights