Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI Imposes Penalty Of Rs 1.7 Crore On Ola Financial Services

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1.67 crore on Ola Financial Services Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions.

"RBI has imposed monetary penalty of ₹1,67,80,000/- (Rupees one crore sixty seven lakh eighty thousand only) on Ola Financial Services Private Limited (the entity) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on PPIs dated August 27, 2021 and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time)," RBI said in a statement.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. 

Related stories

Ola Electric unveils indigenously made Li-ion cell

How RBI's Rupee Trade Settlement Will Function To Create Demand For Indian Currency

RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty On Three Co-Operative Banks

"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions. After considering the entity’s response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," RBI .


 

Tags

Business National RBI Governor RBI RBI Penalty Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Ola Financial Services Ola Electric Ola Cabs Reserve Bank Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG