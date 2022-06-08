RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 50 BPS To 4.9% From 4.4%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday (June 8, 2022) to 4.9 per cent from 4.4 per cent in an effort to tame inflation that has remained stubbornly above the central bank’s tolerance limit for the past several months.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Das unanimously decided to raise the key interest rate in view of the inflationary pressures and higher supply shocks. The MPC, which met between June 6-8, decided to keep its policy stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation’.

On the inflation front, the RBI revised its projection for FY23 to 6.7 % from 5.7% earlier. “Our steps will be calibrated, focussed on bringing down inflation to target level," Das said while announcing the policy outcome. The MPC, however, retained the real GDP projection for FY2022-23 at 7.2 per cent. GDP growth for Q1 is expected at 16.2%, for Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 4.1% and Q4 at 4%, Das added.

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rates have been hiked by 50 bps. The SDF rate stands adjusted to 4.65%, whereas, the MSF rate is adjusted to 5.15%.

In a recent interview, the RBI governor had stated that the expectation of rate hikes in June is a “no brainer”.

In the off-cycle decision, the central bank had raised the repo rate by 40 bps and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps in May.