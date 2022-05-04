RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points To Counter Rising Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, in a surprise move, announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate - repo rate - by 40 basis points to counter the rising inflation which has been above its tolerance level of 6 per cent from the last three months till March.

The revised repo rate now stands at 4.40 per cent likewise reverse repo rate has been hiked to 3.75 per cent while the RBI MPC maintained its policy stance as withdrawal of accommodation. This is the first time, since August 2018, that the repo rate has been hiked by the RBI.

Regarding the cash reserve ratio, Governor Das said, "In a move to withdraw excess liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India decided to increase the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent." CRR hike will lead to withdrawal of Rs 87,000 crore, and will be effective from midnight of May 21.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund said, "Finally, RBI has woken up to inflationary expectations and hiked rates by 40 bps to take the effective corridor to 4.15% - 4.65%. Market participants should expect at least 35 bps hike in June as well. In spite of the hikes, the monetary policy still remains accommodative. It is like saying that your salary has been increased, but you still remain underpaid. The implication is the rates need to be hiked far more than current levels. While RBI actions are most welcome from a financial stability perspective, inflation will stay high for months to come."

"CRR has been hiked as well reducing liquidity in the system. One can expect the US Fed to increase rates and provide guidance on the pace and quantity of reduction in its gargantuan balance sheet. It is likely to be a tough market for all asset markets. Indian bonds could trade later in range of 8-8.50 per cent," added Bagla.