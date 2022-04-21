Rario, World’s First Cricket NFT, Announces $120 Million Series A Funding; Bitcoin Rises

Rario, the world’s first cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform on Thursday announced a $120 Million Series A funding round led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture capital and M&A arm of Dream Sports.

At present, Rario has the largest share of cricket NFT rights globally through exclusive partnerships with six international cricket leagues and a roster of 900-plus cricketers.

With Dream Capital’s investment, Rario now gets access to Dream Sports’ 140 million users, who will be offered fiat-only products in India, with the potential to create the largest cricket NFT platform globally.

Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Rario, says: “Cricket is the second largest sport in the world with more than 1.5 billion fans globally. NFTs are creating new forms of engagement, allowing fans to own and trade digital collectibles. Rario’s global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140 million sports fans on Dream Sports.”

Elsewhere, GuardianLink, an NFT ecosystem company, has launched a Zero Gas Fee Layer 2 for its NFTs. To do this, it has used ZK Rollup (Zero Knowledge Proofing is a privacy-focused Ethereum scaling method) in partnership with StarkWare to onboard its entire community of NFT holders, brands, artists, and games.

According to a press release, it has recently introduced its international gaming NFT marketplace ‘www.Jump.trade’, which is going live with the World’s First Play to Earn Cricket Game NFTs,’ Meta Cricket League’ (MCL) on April 22, 2022. As part of its Meta Cricket League (MCL), Jump.trade will be debuting its exclusive cricket NFTs and digital cricket collectibles with Zero Gas Fees.

On this decision, Arjun Reddy, co-founder and CTO, GuardianLink, says, “Our R&D team has been diligently working on providing technological supremacy for our NFT community, as well as Zero Gas Fees Layer 2 and interoperability with top blockchains. This Military Grade Secure product will empower the users to mint on Jump.trade with Zero Gas Fees, and support any number of trades throughout its lifetime, thereby encouraging greater participation for markets like India.”

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $42,262.51 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.34 per cent, up by 0.40 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,132.51, up by 0.38 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 0.53 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $424.80. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.99 per cent to $108.48, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.40 per cent to $0.9589.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 2..93 per cent, and it was trading at $0.141 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 1.65 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002508. Samoyedcoin was down by 0.19 per cent, and was trading at $0.01946, while Dogelon Mars was up by 0.77 per cent, and was trading at $0.000001027.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.95 trillion, an increase of 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $96.47 billion, up by 10.34 per cent.

Luzion Protocol (LZN) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 220.91 per cent. It was trading at $3.19 at 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 100.31 per cent. It was trading at $0.000000000000007688.