PVR Discontinues Operations Of 23 Screens After Expiry Of Lease With Cineline India

PVR's screen count as on date has come down to 848 at 172 properties in 73 cities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Multiplex Operator PVR File Photo

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 6:39 pm

Multiplex operator PVR on Friday said it has discontinued operations of 23 screens across nine properties after the expiry of their lease with Cineline India.

After this, PVR's screen count as on date has come down to 848 at 172 properties in 73 cities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We wish to inform you that on March 31, 2022, the company has discontinued operations of 23 screens across nine properties on expiry of their lease with Cineline India Ltd," it said.

Cineline India, a part of Kanakia Group, had earlier announced reentering the film exhibition business with a new brand identity.

In 2012, Cineline had sold its multiplex business along with Cinemax Brand to PVR Limited under a non-compete clause which has already ended.

Further, Cineline had leased out nine properties with 23 screens to PVR under lease and license agreements, on which multiplex operations were run by PVR.

It has plans to start its film exhibition operations in the first quarter of FY23 through nine properties with 23 screens across Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Nagpur having an aggregate seating capacity of more than 6,000.

