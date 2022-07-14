Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

PNB Joins Account Aggregator Ecosystem, Eliminates Physical Documentation For Customers

Other banks including SBI, Canara Bank and Indian Bank have started the implementation process. However, PNB is the second public sector bank to go live in both formats – financial information user and financial provider

undefined
PNB Joins Account Aggregator Ecosystem, Eliminates Physical Documentation For Customers fil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 5:37 pm

Punjab National Banking (PNB) has joined the account aggregator (AA) ecosystem, as well as gone live on the ecosystem in two formats – Financial Information User (FIU) and Financial Information Provider (FIP).

Other banks, such as the State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Indian Bank have already started the implementation, but PNB is the second public sector bank to go live in both formats.

A total of 54 FIUs and FIPs are live on the AA platform. 

Launched in September 2021, the AA ecosystem has witnessed participation from several private and public sector banks. Even the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to make an entry into the ecosystem soon. 

Related stories

Sensex, Nifty Slide For Fourth Day; IT, Banking Shares Drop

Gold Drops Rs 163; Silver Falls Rs 195

Motilal Oswal Launches Ex-Bank 30 Index Fund, NFO Open Till July 22

WHAT IS THE AA SYSTEM?

In recent years, particularly after the covid-19 pandemic, most services have become digital. Hence, there is a need to upload financial data and relevant paperwork online, in one place. To achieve this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the AA framework.

The AA framework enables quick and real-time sharing of financial information, in a data-blinded manner. So, a user need not worry about privacy issues, while data is circulated between regulated entities.

For users, this framework can help in managing wealth, applying for loans, monitoring expenditure, maintaining health records, as well as buying insurance.

PNB is live on the ecosystem in both FIP and FIU formats. This enables the FIU to ask for information from FIU, based on consent provided by the user through their AA account.

“AAs enable seamless encrypted data transfer between financial information providers

(FIPs) and financial information users (FIUs) without storing, processing or selling the data, thus eliminating any conflict of interest,” says Nikhil Kurhe, CEO, Finarkein Analytics, a data analytics company.

Ultimately, the ecosystem will streamline the process of data transfer for both users and service providers. Moreover, the need for physical documentation is entirely eliminated in the AA ecosystem.

Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO, PNB says: “Punjab National Bank is working on multiple business use cases which can leverage on the AA ecosystem and offer interesting products to its customers. This will further enhance the outreach of the bank to provide customised digital products to its customers.”

Only recently, PNB also launched the pre-approved personal loan facility in 4 Clicks and single OTP through its mobile-banking application ‘PNB One’. It has also become the first public sector bank to provide a loan repayment facility through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

Tags

Business Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank(PNB) PNB Account Aggregator Ecosystem Account Aggregators Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Reserve Bank Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

How India’s Heat Wave Turned Adani Power Into A Gold Mine For Investors

How India’s Heat Wave Turned Adani Power Into A Gold Mine For Investors