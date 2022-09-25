Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
PM Narendra Modi To Launch 5G Services In India On October 1: Report

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 11:41 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5G services in the country at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan on October 1.

In a tweet, the National Broadband Mission, which operates under the Ministry of Communications, said, "Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition."

Jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 1-4.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month said the government expects 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12, and the Centre will make sure that the prices are affordable for the consumers.

Vaishnaw said that installations are being done and telecom operations are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services.

Moreover, Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will be on stage with PM Modi on the occasion, Moneycontrol reported citing government sources..  
The officials also added that launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi will begin in seven cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Union ministers including, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw,  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, will also be present at the event.

DoT, had in August, received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction. Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum sale.

