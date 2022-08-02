Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

A litre of petrol in Delhi today is priced at Rs 96.72 while the price of diesel is at Rs 89.62 a litre. 

PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:50 am

The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday remained unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). A litre of petrol in Delhi today is priced at Rs 96.72 while the price of diesel is at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol today is priced at Rs 106.31 while diesel retails at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The petrol price & diesel price are revised on a regular basis by public sector OMCs – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. 

The petrol price & diesel price were last revised on May 21 after which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

Since then petrol price & diesel price have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra.

Fuel prices were further reduced in Maharashtra on July 14 after chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month.

This brought down the price of petrol to Rs 106 a litre and diesel to Rs 94 per litre in Mumbai.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in four major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi: 

Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre
 

