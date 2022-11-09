Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Paytm Shares Fall Over 1% As Loss Widens In September Quarter

The stock dipped 1.30 per cent to end at Rs 643.45 apiece on the BSE

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:17 pm

Shares of Paytm's parent firm One97 communications on Wednesday fell over 1 per cent after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September.
     
The stock dipped 1.30 per cent to end at Rs 643.45 apiece on the BSE.
    
On the NSE, it declined 1.45 per cent to closed at Rs 641.80 per share.
     
The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55 on Wednesday.
     
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand on monday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022
     
The company had posted a loss of Rs 481 crore in the same period a year ago.
     
Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 per cent to Rs 1,914 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter. 
 

