Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Payments Bank May Approach RBI For Small Finance Bank Licence

Paytm Payments Bank will be eligible to apply for a small finance bank license by May-June

Paytm Payments Bank May Approach RBI For Small Finance Bank Licence
Paytm

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 4:56 pm

The Paytm Payments Bank is likely to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a small finance bank (SFB) licence by June, Moneycontrol has reported.

“I think (the application for SFB licence will be moved) sometime around May-June next fiscal year,” it quoted a source familiar with the matter.

Related stories

Paytm Shares Recover Lost Ground; Settle At Rs 957.40

Paytm’s December Quarter Loss Widens To Rs 778 Crore

Paytm has charted out an ambitious plan to enter the lending business with business partners. 

“As and when that application is processed and we were to be given a licence we will obviously look at what we can do in building a loan business with our partners,” it quoted a source. 

Last year, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said becoming a small finance bank would solve a lot of payment problems.

The plan to consider applying for conversion into an SFB was disclosed in the draft red herring prospectus filed by One 97 Communications (Paytm) with SEBI before its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

According to RBI guidelines, existing payment banks with a successful track record of at least five years can apply for conversion into SFB. Paytm Payments Bank got its licence to operate as a payments bank from RBI in 2017.


 

Tags

Business National Paytm IPO Paytm Paytm Market Debut Paytm Earnings Paytm Loss IPO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Unity Small Finance Bank Small Finance Banks RBI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan