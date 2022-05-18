Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Panel Of Ministers Suggest 28% GST On Casinos, Race Course, Online Gaming

The Group of Ministers, chaired by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, had in its previous meeting earlier this month unanimously decided on hiking the tax rate on these services to 28 per cent

Representational image of Casino Depositphotos

Updated: 18 May 2022 6:00 pm

The panel of ministers tasked to review the GST levy on casinos, race courses and online gaming has finalised its report, which will be taken up in the upcoming GST Council meeting.

The Group of Ministers, chaired by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, had in its previous meeting earlier this month unanimously decided on hiking the tax rate on these services to 28 per cent.

The GoM met again on Wednesday and finalised the method of valuing these services for the purpose of levying this tax.

"The Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, race courses & online gaming has come to a consensus. The report of our submissions will be handed over to Hon'ble FM, Smti. @nsitharaman Ji in a day or two & the matter will be presented in the next @GST_Council Meeting," Sangma tweeted.

At present, services of casinos, horse racing and online gaming attract 18 per cent GST.

The government had in May last year set up a panel of state ministers for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portal and race courses for levying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The report of the GoM is likely to be taken up in the next meeting of the GST Council expected later this month.

Other state ministers in the eight-member GoM include Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Patel, Goa panchayati raj minister Mauvin Godinho, Tamil Nadu finance minister P Thiaga Rajan, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna and Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao.
 

