Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ola Electric, Reliance To Get Incentives Under $2.4 Bn Battery Scheme: Report

The government had last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals

Ola Electric, Reliance To Get Incentives Under $2.4 Bn Battery Scheme: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 3:01 pm

Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric have won bids to receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery programme, according to Reuters.

The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Company and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports.

Related stories

Electric Two-Wheelers Dominate E-Vehicle Sale In Delhi

'India's First Electric Highway Between Delhi And Jaipur Is My Dream,' Says Nitin Gadkari

Ola Electric To Open Next Purchase Window For S1 Pro Scooter On Mar 17, 18

The government had last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Ten companies submitted bids totalling about 130 gigawatt hours (Gwh), of which four have won, the sources said.

These include automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, battery makers Amara Raja and Exide Industries, and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro.

Tags

Business National Ola Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Ola Electric Scooter Battery Swapping Policy Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Electric Vehicles (EVs) Reliance Industries Mahindra & Mahindra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali