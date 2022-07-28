Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Nestle India Q2 Net Falls 4.3% To Rs 515 Crore, Net Sales Up 15.7% To Rs 4,006 Crore

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 11:43 am

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 515.34 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

However, Nestle India's net sales were up 15.72 per cent to Rs 4,006.86 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,462.35 crore a year ago, the company said.

Its total expenses in the April-June quarter were at Rs 3,355.59 crore, up 20.89 per cent, as against Rs 2,775.68 crore in the year-ago period .

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 16.44 per cent to Rs 3,848.44 crore, as against Rs 3,304.97 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.

Its exports were marginally up 0.66 per cent to Rs 158.42 crore, as against Rs 157.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 18,762.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.18 per cent from its previous close. 

Business National Nestle India Nestle India Q3 Results Nestle Nestle Q1 Earnings
