Nepal & China Agree To Expedite Pending Infrastructure Projects Under BRI



Nepal and China have reached an agreement to accelerate the completion of pending projects previously announced by the Chinese government in 2018 and 2019 under the controversial Belt and Road Initiative to boost infrastructure in the landlocked Himalayan nation, a media report said on Tuesday.



The agreement was reached during a meeting between the vice chairman of Nepal's National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Min Bahadur Shrestha, and Chong Liang, the vice chairman of the Chinese government's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which oversees the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is expected to visit China in September.



During the meeting, both parties discussed the progress in implementing various programmes and projects announced by the Chinese government and stressed the need for expeditious completion of preparatory work on both sides to accelerate major connectivity projects in line with the previously agreed-upon commitments, My Republica news portal reported.



The two sides during the meeting held in Beijing engaged in comprehensive discussions on the outstanding work to be carried out by the governments of Nepal and China.



China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects to boost closer cooperation between the two neighbours.



On Monday, Nepal's Foreign Minister N P Saud on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement signed between Nepal and China said it was not yet implemented but discussions were underway for its implementation.



Nepal and China signed a memorandum of understanding on One Belt One Road later known as BRI, a flagship initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on May 12, 2017.



The agreement aims to facilitate transit transport, logistics, transport network security and related infrastructure development through joint study and promote cross-border projects including railway, road, civil aviation, power grid, information and communication.



The BRI was proposed by President Xi in 2013. It aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

The USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project of the BRI.



India has strongly protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



India is also critical of the BRI, which drew global concerns over China's debt diplomacy of extending huge loans to smaller countries for unsustainable infrastructure projects.