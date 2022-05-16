NASA Will Create Martian Metaverse; Luna Foundation To Repay UST Customers

US space agency NASA has recently partnered with American video game companies, Epic Games, and Buendea, to create a new Virtual Reality (XR) research, development, and testing environment for preparing for the experiences and situations that will be encountered on Mars, The Times of India rReported.

Developers from around the world are being challenged to develop a virtual Mars environment using Epic Games'’ Unreal Engine—an open and real-time 3D tool for creating 3D content for the International Mars Rover Challenge (MARR) Mission, which is aimed at developing the Mars XR Operations Support System (XOSS) environment.

The challenge seeks to populate the already existing Mars XR world. Epic Games’' Unreal Engine 5 provides a realistic environment. It calls for developers who can facilitate NASA in building virtual reality (XR) assets. These will be used by NASA in research focused on extravehicular activities on the surface of Mars.

In other development, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) has revealed steps to repay its remaining terraUSD (UST) customers, beginning with the smallest holdings. LFG disclosed how it spent millions of dollars on crypto in its failed bid to keep Stablecoins pegged.

According to the foundation’s announcement on Monday, as of Saturday (May 7, 2022), it possessed a reserve of 80,394 Bitcoins; 39,914 Binance Coins; 26,281,671 Tether; 23,555,590 USD Coin; 1,973,554 Avalanche; 697,344 teraUSD; and 1,691,261 Terra.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) has announced that it would begin repaying its remaining terraUSD (UST) clients with the lowest holdings.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.79 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $29,862.63 at 5:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 44.49 per cent, up by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,028.53, and it was down by 0.06 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) decreased by 0.99 per cent during the same time period, and was trading at $296.21. Solana (SOL) was up by 5.10 per cent to $53.97, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.2 per cent to $0.5689.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.08775 on Coinmarketcap.com at 5:00 p.m., and was down by 0.37 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 1.03 per cent, and was trading at $0.00001216. Samoyedcoin was down by 7.95 per cent, and it was trading at $0.006791, while Dogelon Mars was up by 2.86 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000005025.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.27 trillion, a decrease of 0.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $85.45 billion, an increase of 2.18 per cent.

Metacyber was the biggest gainer, gaining 740.17 per cent. It was trading at $0.000000126 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, SafeFloki witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 82.61 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000000001967.

