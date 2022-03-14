Monday, Mar 14, 2022
N Chandrasekaran Appointed As Chairman Of Air India: Report

Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board

Tata File Photo: Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at Air India office PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 4:48 pm

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India, Economic Times has reported. 

The appointment was cleared at a board meeting held today by Air India, it quoted senior officials close to the development.

Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board, officials said. 

Security clearances needed for the appointment of board members have come in paving the way for the appointments, sources said.

Business National Air India Air India Chief Air India Express Air India Flight N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons Tata Group Air India CEO Ilker Ayci
