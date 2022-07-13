Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Mindtree net profit jumps 37% at Rs 471.6 crore in April-June

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 343.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 5:21 pm

IT company Mindtree on Wednesday posted a 37.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 471.6 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2022.

The revenue for the current fiscal's first quarter came in at Rs 3,121.1 crore, logging a growth of over 36 per cent year-on-year.

"We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth, solid margin and a record order book, demonstrating our continued industry-leading growth momentum," Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree, said in a statement.

The company's highest-ever order book of $570 million reflects the relevance of Mindtree's value proposition in delivering business-critical transformation at scale, Chatterjee added.

The net profit at Rs 471.6 crore translated into a sequential dip of 0.3 per cent when seen quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and a growth of 37.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

"Revenue was Rs 31,211 million (growth of 7.7 per cent q-o-q /36.2 per cent y-o-y)," the statement said.

