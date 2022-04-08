Microfinance Is Evolving, So Should The Rules

An increasing number of Indian investors are investing to supplement their income to afford a better lifestyle, finds a recent survey by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) called ‘How new-age India invests? Changing mindsets, goals, and risk-understanding.’

When the concept of microfinance lending was introduced in India, it started raising challenges like high indebtedness, multiple-lending, overcharging of interest rates, etc. The challenges spiraled into a crisis when 30 women in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide within a period of 45 days. This forced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene and the first attempt to regulate the microfinance industry was made. In December 2011, RBI introduced strict lending norms, capping the maximum lending rate at 26 per cent and also the margins that could be earned on these loans. It also limited the amount that could be given to a single borrower. Later, these rules were eased to make lending easier.

Microfinance in India has emerged as the most promising platform for the economically underserved to escape the debt traps of informal and discretionary lenders. The fact that the erstwhile banking solutions couldn’t reach them at their doorstep cannot be denied, as also the fact that banks have limitations. This vacuum is being filled up by microfinance institutions.

Since 2011, when RBI started regulating microfinance, a lot has changed and evolved. The driving factors for these changes are technological developments, start-up culture, new players and rural India’s enthusiasm and acceptance of microfinance.

Fast Forward To 2022

The concept of training is now replaced with product introduction and description completed in hours. The emotional bonding and training of customers are getting replaced with credit score and creditworthiness. For microfinance players, adapting to the new landscape needed some additional support.

The RBI’s new set of guidelines published on March 14, 2022 aim to provide this support. The new rules define microfinance loans as ‘collateral-free’ loans to a household comprising husband, wife and unmarried children with a yearly income of up to Rs 3 lakh (revised from Rs 2 lakh for urban areas and Rs 1.6 lakh for rural areas earlier). The new rules also lift the price cap on interest rates to ensure all microlenders are brought on a common platform that would augment growth for the industry.

The regulator has given the microfinance sector a gamut of opportunities to innovate and reach out to masses from a level-playing field for all the players. The microfinance landscape is changing at a rapid pace. It may be that in the coming years, the group model will be replaced by individual lending. The RBI rules acknowledge that and in a way reflect the macro picture of the sector.

New Trends Emerging In Microfinance

The new rules have flattened the rural-urban divide. Microloans were earlier meant for income generation alone, but there will be a wider ambit now. One can now borrow microloans for personal needs like building a house or a two-wheeler, meeting health expenses or addressing the cost of education.

The new trends expected to emerge are individual lending, small-ticket and short-tenure loans, and completely digital operations from submission of loans to disbursement and repayment.

The target clients are also evolving with the wave of digital disruption reaching the remotest corners of the country. The women in rural India are gradually adapting to the changing dynamics.

There will be challenges, but eventually we will see a significant reduction in operating expenses in the long term with more data on household composition and incomes, use of data analytics and manual processes being replaced with technology.

There are a few aspects that are essential to the domain. One must understand that microfinance is a commercial model, and not a philanthropic activity. It is also a big enabler for rural employment although specific statistics would not be available. The idea of relatively high rate of interest is debatable, but the fact is that it has empowered millions of underprivileged women in India, empowering them to build their lives and their families. Overall, the regulatory framework is enabling and it will help in meeting huge credit demand and other products requirements among low-income households.

Increased Opportunity For Women

Women customers are the backbone of the microfinance industry, and the credit for the sector’s phenomenal growth goes to them. Their habit of saving, prudent spending, and timely repayment to be eligible for the next loan is commendable. By the next decade, India will have 75 million women getting into the workforce. We have only about 27 per cent women in the workforce today and as we take it to the global average of 48 per cent, according to a World Economic Forum study, we will add over $700 billion to the economy. So, that is just a glimpse of our clientele.

The author is co-founder and CEO of Light Microfinance. Views expressed are personal.

