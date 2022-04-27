Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Merger Deal Between L&T Infotech, Mindtree Might Take Place Next Week: Report

The report said that with the deal, the L&T infotech will surpass Tech Mahindra, to become the fifth-largest IT company in terms of market capitalization. 

Merger Deal Between L&T Infotech, Mindtree Might Take Place Next Week: Report
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 2:48 pm

The boards of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and IT major Mindtree are likely to meet next week to finalize the merger deal between the two in a single entity, The Economics Times reported citing sources. The report said that with the deal, the L&T infotech will surpass Tech Mahindra, to become the fifth-largest IT company in terms of market capitalization. 

Related stories

L&T Infotech's Q4 Profit Jumps 17% To Rs 637.5 Crore

L&T Infotech Slumps Over 3% After Talks Of Merger With Mindtree

Bloomberg had earlier reported the possible merger of both L&T subsidiaries into a $22 billion firm. L&T holds a 74 per cent stake in L&T Infotech. Mindtree, which has a market valuation of $8.3 billion, was acquired by L&T in 2019 for a 61 per cent stake. 

According to the Bloomberg report, “The proposed merger comes as software companies are seeing surging demand from businesses embracing the digitization that accelerated during Covid-19. Large IT outsourcing firms are also expanding into areas such as cybersecurity, automation, and machine-learning support, moving beyond lower-margin traditional back-room services.”

Tags

Business Larson&Toubro L&T L&T Infotech Mindtree IT Company IT Firm IT Sector IT Industry IT Companies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal