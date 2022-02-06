Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

MeitY To Hire CEO, CTO, CFO For India Semiconductor Mission

The Union Cabinet in December approved the Semiconductor India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

MeitY To Hire CEO, CTO, CFO For India Semiconductor Mission
Union Cabinet in December approved Semiconductor India programme with a outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 5:57 pm

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will hire top officials to fill various positions like CEO, CTO and CFO among others for 'India Semiconductor Mission' as it looks to build an electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country, according to a MeitY official.

The Union Cabinet in December approved the Semiconductor India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

According to details shared by the MeitY official, the ministry is looking for a person with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and more than 10 years of experience at the global level to serve as chief executive officer (CEO) of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The applicant for the CEO position should have served in a leadership position earlier at least at the position of vice-president. The CEO will head the mission.

The business division of ISM will be run by professional management including an additional chief executive officer, chief technology officer (CTO), chief strategy officer (CSO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief business development officer (CBDO), etc. These all shall be assisted by domain experts from the industry.

MeitY is looking for a person with over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with a minimum of 10 years of global experience and at least 10 years of experience in consulting in the semiconductor segment and related areas of electronics manufacturing for the position of chief technology officer.

The CTO should have served at least at the position of vice-president or as CTO, CSO or chief operating officer, as per the details. The selection will be done through a search-cum-selection committee headed by the MeitY Secretary. The window for application is open till February 20. 

Tags

Business National MeiTY Semiconductor Shortage Semiconductors India Semiconductor Mission
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sintex Industries Insolvency In Final Stages, Company Receives 4 Revised Bids

Sintex Industries Insolvency In Final Stages, Company Receives 4 Revised Bids

Green Bonds To Be Rupee-Denominated With Long Tenure, Says DEA Secretary

ADB Lends Record $4.6 Billion Loans To India In 2021

Committee To Suggest Modalities For R&D Support Channelised From USO Funds, Says Telecom Secretary

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo In Policy Rate Next Week, Say Experts

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia