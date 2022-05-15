Sunday, May 15, 2022
Mcap Of Top-8 Firms Slips Over Rs 2.48 lakh Crore; Reliance Industries Biggest Drag

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,30,627.7 crore to reach Rs 16,42,568.98 crore.

Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 11:13 am

Eight of the 10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,48,372.97 crore in their market valuation last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, Sensex lost 2,041.96 points or 3.72 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,30,627.7 crore to reach Rs 16,42,568.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalization (Mcap) tanked from Rs 35,073.72 crore to Rs 3,97,189.84 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank plummeted by Rs 29,279.72 crore to Rs 4,70,856.80 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 16,869.36 crore to Rs 6,32,432.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation diminished by Rs 14,427.28 crore to Rs 7,16,641.13 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 11,533.26 crore to Rs 3,78,620.36 crore.

The Mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by Rs 7,153.45 crore to Rs 12,48,998.89 crore and that of HDFC fell by Rs 3,408.48 crore to Rs 3,86,636.58 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 10,514.42 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,15,582.56 crore.

The market capitalization of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped from Rs 1,231.33 crore to Rs 3,53,200.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

