Mastercard And Nexo Tie Up To Launch World’s First Crypto Payment Card; Bitcoin Rises

Nexo, a crypto lender, has teamed up with global payments company Mastercard to launch the world’s first ‘crypto-backed’ payment card. This signals the latest move by crypto and incumbent financial networks to join forces as digital assets become more mainstream. Nexo said that the card, which will be made available in some European countries to begin with, will allow users to spend without having to sell their digital assets, such as Bitcoin, which are used as collateral to back the credit granted, NDTV reported.

Opera, an Internet browser has announced Web3-fuelled crypto browser for iOS (iPhone Operating System) devices, specifically iPhones and iPads. This arrives months after the company first disclosed the browser for Windows, Mac, and Android.

The crypto browser permits users to use decentralised apps (dapps), games and metaverse platforms, and has an integrated non-custodial Crypto Wallet. However, with a non-custodial wallet, only you have lone control of your private keys; there is no third party involved or anyone else with an access to the wallet, according to the report in the Indian Express.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $40,416.10 at 4:45 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.86 per cent, up by 0.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,044.10, up 0.45 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 0.30 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $415.78. Solana (SOL) was up by 0.48 per cent to $102.06, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.25 per cent to $0.952.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 2.35 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1452 at 4:45 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.94 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000258. Samoyedcoin was down by 0.71 per cent, trading at $0.01947, while Dogelon Mars was down by 0.16 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000007945.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.88 trillion, an increase of 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $55.53 billion, down by 29.56 per cent.

VIRAL (VIRAL) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 739.23 per cent. It was trading at $0.0006623 at 4:45 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, DragonSb (SB) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 99.58 per cent. It was trading at $0.004648.

