Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki Total Sales At 1.6 Lakh Cars In May

The company had sold 46,555 units in May 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Total Sales At 1.6 Lakh Cars In May
Maruti Suzuki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:24 pm

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its total wholesales in May stood at 1,61,413 units.

The company had sold 46,555 units in May 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Related stories

Mandatory 6 Airbags To Hit Small Car Market Adversely; Maruti Wants Government To Reconsider Proposal

Maruti To Invest Rs 18,000 Crore In Sonipat Plant To Roll Out 10 Lakh Units Per Annum In 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki Lines Up Rs 5,000 Crore Capex For FY2022-23

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose to 1,34,222 units, as against 35,293 units in May 2021, it added.

"The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions," the automaker stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 17,408 units last month. It stood at 4,760 in the same month last year.

The company said sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, was at 67,947 units in May this year. In the corresponding period last year it was at 20,343 units.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz stood at 586 units in the period under review. It stood at 349 units in May 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, was at 28,051 units, while in the year-ago month it was 6,355 vehicles, MSI said.

Van dispatches stood at 10,482 units last month. In May last year it was 1,096 units.

Exports last month was at 27,191 units, it stood at 11,262 units in May last year.

Tags

Business National Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Vitara
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata