Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Launched: Check Price, Features

The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Launched: Check Price, Features
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 1:50 pm

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga priced between Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Related stories

After Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra Hikes Vehicle Prices By 2.5%

Maruti To Recall Close To 20,000 Eeco Units To Rectify Incorrect Marking Of Wheel Rim Size

Maruti Suzuki Aims To Sell 6 Lakh CNG Units In Current Fiscal Year

The auto major has also launched CNG trims of the vehicle.

The model comes with hybrid technology and driven by an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

“Ertiga's launch ten years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.

The next-gen Ertiga with advanced technology features comes with a new engine and an all-new transmission, he added.

"As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the next-gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India's go-to MPV. We are confident that the next-gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers," Takeuchi stated.

Available both in petrol and CNG options, Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l (petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).

The model now comes with cruise control, auto headlamps with 'follow me home' functionality, and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

The new Ertiga can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 (petrol) and Rs 22,400 (CNG), the company said.

Tags

Business National Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ritz Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands