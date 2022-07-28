Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Manufacturing Sector Gets $21 Billion Foreign Direct Investment In FY22

Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India

The welding arm on the automobile production line is being welded Shutterstock

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 2:10 pm

The manufacturing sector attracted foreign direct investments worth $21.34 billion in 2021-22, an increase of 76 per cent year-on-year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

It said the government has implemented several reforms under the FDI policy regime across sectors such as insurance, defence, telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail trading, and e-commerce.

Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India.

These were followed by Mauritius (15.98 pet cent), the Netherlands (7.86 per cent) and Switzerland (7.31 per cent).

"FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sectors have increased by 76 per cent in FY 2021-22 ($21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 ($12.09 billion)," it added.

The ministry said that despite the ongoing pandemic and global developments, India received the "highest" annual FDI inflows of $84.83 billion in 2021-22.

Top five sates receiving highest FDI in 2021-22 are Karnataka (37.55 per cent), Maharashtra (26.26 per cent ), Delhi (13.93 per cent ), Tamil Nadu (5.10 per cent ) and Haryana (4.76 per cent ).
 

