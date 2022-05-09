Monday, May 09, 2022
LIC IPO: QIB Portion Fully Subscribed On Day 5, Offer Closes Today

With the public offer which closes later in the day, the government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

Life Insurance Corporation.

Updated: 09 May 2022 3:27 pm

Shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), including banks and mutual funds in the LIC's public offer were subscribed fully on Monday morning, taking the overall subscription of the issue to a little over 2 times.

Against 3,95,31,236 reserved, 4,61,62,185 bids were received, reflecting a subscription of 1.17 times, according to data posted on stock exchanges at 12:12 pm.

The noninstitutional investors' portion was subscribed 1.38 times. Retail individual investors bid for 11.89 crore shares as against 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment -- translating into an oversubscription of 1.72 times.

Of the total, the policyholders' portion was subscribed 5.39 times, while that for employees was subscribed 4 times.

The overall LIC issue was subscribed 2.05 times. Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 33,19,04,280 bids were received. LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share.

With the public offer which closes later in the day, the government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing choppy market conditions. Even after the reduced size, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.

So far, the amount mobilized from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore. 

