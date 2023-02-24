Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market At 1.09 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 1.92%, Ethereum Dips 1.20%

The global crypto market fell 1.90 per cent on Friday morning after a surge yesterday. The market was dragged down by losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 1:40 pm

The global crypto market recoiled on Friday, February 24, 2023, after making gains yesterday. The market was weighed down by losses made by Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins.

The market stood at $1.09 trillion, down 1.90 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Friday, according to coinmarket.com. The total crypto market volume rose 8.46 per cent to $56.08 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was STEPN (GMT), but the top gainer for the day was Optimism (OP), up 7.73 per cent to $3.00. The top loser was Neo (NEO), down by 9.42 per cent to $12.31.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 1.92 per cent to $23,929.41. A deep fall in BTC’s price was recorded at 4.55 pm IST on February 23, 2023 when the price dropped from $24,257 to $23,760.

In the last 24 hours, the trading volume was down by 1.43 per cent to $28.6 billion. BTC’s dominance stands at 42.2 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 1.20 per cent to $1,645.95. A 30-minute fall in price from $1,666 to $1,635 sent Ethereum into the red at 4.50 pm IST on Thursday, after trading in the green for quite some time. Since then ETH hasn’t recovered.

Prices plummeted further with Ethereum reaching its lowest price at $1,632.57. ETH’s trading volume was down by 9.08 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 2.77 per cent to $23.81.

Ripple’s (XRP’s) price dipped 2.33 per cent to $0.388 in the 24-hour trading, and its trading volume dipped by 19.84 per cent. 

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.09 per cent to $0.3799. After a 19.67 per cent dip, its 24-hour trading volume reached $287 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 1.32 per cent to $309.40. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.63 per cent to $458.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 2.13 per cent to $0.08427, and its 24-hour trading volume dipped by 56.85 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.88 per cent to $0.00001304.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged 2.97 per cent, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.03 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.30 per cent to $19.58, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 43.22 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.32 per cent at $85.12.
 

