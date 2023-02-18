Latest Crypto Price: Crypto Market Up 3.26%, Bitcoin Up 3.65%, Ethereum Gains 2.5%

It was a bullish day for the crypto market on February 18, 2023 after a day of losses. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major altcoins were up from previous day’s price.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.12 trillion at 11 pm IST, an increase of 3.26 per cent from the previous day, according to data from coinmarket.com.

The total crypto market volume decreased by 11.22 per cent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was was Blur (BLUR), for the second consecutive day, but the top gainer for the day was Klaytn (KLAY), up by 23.44 per cent to $0.2627. The top loser was ImmutableX (IMX), down by 1.36 per cent to $1.11.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin rose by 3.65 per cent to $24,620.51.

BTC’s rapid surge was halted yesterday, but it recovered from its losses yesterday. On Saturday, BTC extended the gains further.

The price of Bitcoin rose from $23,976 to $24,915 between 10.10 pm IST on Friday and 1.55 am IST on Saturday. Over 24 hours, its trading volume dipped by 1.95 per cent to $38.31 billion.

Ethereum: ETH’s price rose by 2.50 per cent to $1,698.33A. The rapid surge in ETH was halted yesterday, but ETH again recovered from its losses. Except for a one-hour dip at 1.25 pm IST on February 17, 2023, Ethereum was trading in green with rapid surges. However, its prices remained volatile.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,653.70 and its highest price was $1,716.78. ETH’s trading volume was down by 24.54 per cent to $9.02 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was up by 3.67 per cent to $23.42.

In its 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price rose 1.56 per cent to $0.3945, even as its trading volume dipped 25.99 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.60 per cent to $0.4039. After a 25.76 per cent fall, its 24-hour trading volume reached $374 million.

Binance (BNB) rose 3.12 per cent to $316.46. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 29.02 per cent to $636.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 2.48 per cent to $0.088, and its 24-hour trading volume dropped by 49.28 per cent.

Shiba Inu was up by 7.29 per cent to $0.0000137.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged by 1.40 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.20 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.20 per cent to $19.74, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 3.82 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.97 per cent at $88.30.

