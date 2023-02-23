Latest Crypto Price: Bitcoin Up 1.22%, Ethereum Gains 1.55%

It was a bullish day for the crypto market on February 23, 2023 after a day of losses. Bitcoin, Solana, Binance and Ethereum traded in gains.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.11 trillion at 11 am IST, an increase of 1.43 per cent from the previous day, according to data from coinmarket.com.

The total crypto market volume decreased by 11.20 per cent to $61.12 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was Blur (BLUR), for the second consecutive day, but the top gainer for the day was Stacks (STX), up by 27.19 per cent to $0.8312. The top loser was Filecoin (FIL), down by 8.47 per cent to $8.04.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.22 per cent to $24,388.68. Following a brief halt yesterday, Bitcoin continued its rapid surge from last week. Bitcoin’s price rose from $24,071 to $25,572 in a four-hour period from 4.20 am IST on Thursday. Its trading volume dipped 11.75 per cent to $29.09 billion over 24 hours.

Ethereum: ETH’s price rose by 1.55 per cent to $1,664.75. The rapid surge in ETH that started at 3.15 pm halted yesterday at 7.40 pm, when its price dipped from $1,638 to $1,605 in three hours. ETH again recovered from its losses at 4.40 am IST on Thursday when prices surged from $1,640 to $1674 in four hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,604.80. ETH’s trading volume was down by 1.60 per cent to $9.13 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was up by 1.71 per cent to $24.43.

In its 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price was up by 1.79 per cent to $0.3967, even as its trading volume dipped 0.34 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.62 per cent to $0.3918. After a 12.67 per cent fall, its 24-hour trading volume reached $356 million.

Binance (BNB) surged 1.98 per cent to $313.03. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.73 per cent to $507.3 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin gained 2.12 per cent to $0.08617, and its 24-hour trading volume surged by 47.46 per cent.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.72 per cent to $0.00001355.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged 16.50 per cent, as its 24-hour trading volume was up by 50.81 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.15 per cent to $20.66, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 12.56 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.56 per cent at $87.06.

