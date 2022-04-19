Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
KuCoin Launches $100M Fund For NFT Creators, South Cinestar Arya Enters NFT; Bitcoin Rises

The price of Bitcoin rose by 4.54 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum up by 4.73 per cent

KuCoin is a cryptocurrency trading platform situated in Singapore.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 6:22 pm

KuCoin, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform on Tuesday announced the launch of a $100 million Creators Fund to support early-stage non-fungible token (NFT) projects. The fund complements the newly-launched KuCoin Windvane NFT Marketplace, CoinDesk reported. 

Crypto exchange said that Windvane offers creators access to the heavy exchange traffic and the support of the community for building initial NFT offerings.

Elsewhere, Tamil actor Arya has become the first cinestar from the South to enter the NFT world. Minnal, a new NFT platform in Tamil Nadu, is set to launch 27 NFT art forms of the actor for his fans to buy. The first is a preview scheduled for later this month, according to a report in NDTV.

“NFT is truly exciting for me. I immediately agreed to the idea, as the concept is innovative, and I thought it would help bring me closer to my fan community,” Arya told NDTV. 

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 4.54 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $40,823.18 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.95 per cent, down by 0.02 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com. 

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,055.71, up 4.73 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 4.23 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $402.15. Solana (SOL) was up by 6.67 per cent to $103.38, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.00 per cent to $0.9351.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up 3.57 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1404 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 4.26 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002518. Samoyedcoin was up by 1.33 per cent, and trading at $0.01859, while Dogelon Mars was up by 5.83 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000007885.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.90 trillion, an increase of 4.58 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $89.33 billion, up by 16.26 per cent. 

Sanji Inu (SANJI) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 865.11 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000000004213 at 5:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Cryptogram (CRYPTOGRAM) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 96.31 per cent. It was trading at $0.0001145. 
 

