Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
KKR Sells 27% Stake Worth Rs 9,185 Crore In Max Healthcare Institute

The shares were picked up by a host of entities, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Smaller Cap World Fund Inc, New World Fund Inc, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd and BNP Paribas Arbitrage

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:03 pm

The US private equity major KKR on Tuesday sold 27 per cent stake in the hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute for Rs 9,185 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up by a host of entities, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Smaller Cap World Fund Inc, New World Fund Inc, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

According to block deal data with the BSE, KKR, through its affiliate Kayak Investments Holding Pte. Ltd, sold a total of 26,01,96,762 equity shares, amounting to 27 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 353 apiece, valuing the transactions at Rs 9,184.94 crore.

Shares of Max Healthcare rose around 10 per cent to settle at Rs 396.70 apiece on BSE. During intra-day session, the scrip touched a high of Rs 404.6 and a low of Rs 353.

KKR has been divesting its stake in Max Healthcare for the last one year. Its stake in the company dropped to 27.54 per cent stake at the end of June 2022 from 47.24 per cent stake at the end of June 2021.

In 2018, KKR-backed hospital management firm Radiant Life Care had announced a multi-layered deal to eventually acquire a majority stake in Max Healthcare Institute. 

