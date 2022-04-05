The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by Nifty Futures on SIngapore Exchange amid strong cues from other Asian markets.

Here key things to know before market opens on Tuesday:

SGX Nifty Update

Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX NIfty Futures rose 101 points or 0.56 per cent to 18,198 indicating a gap up opening for Indian markets.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were trading on a strong note on Tuesday taking cues from positive closing on Wall Street overnight. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1 per cent, Singapore's STRAITS TIMES rose 0.46 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.01 per cent.

US Markets

Stocks shook off a downbeat start to close higher Monday, as big gains by technology and communications companies helped offset losses elsewhere on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent after having been down 0.2 per cent in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq composite added 1.9 per cent.

Twitter surged 27.1 per cent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the company disclosed that Tesla’s Elon Musk had taken a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media platform. In recent weeks Musk has publicly questioned the company’s commitment to free speech. The gains were a key factor in lifting the broader communications sector and keeping the S&P 500 in the green even as little less than half the companies in the index fell.

Crude and Gold Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.01 to $103.28 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $3.14 to $107.53 a barrel.

Gold for June delivery rose $10.30 to $1,934 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.59 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.78 a pound.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions, and Russia’s suspension from the U.N.’s premiere human rights body, the Human Rights Council.

According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

Associated Press journalists have reported seeing dozens of bodies in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

Foreign Flows

The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,152 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,675 crore.

3I Infotech, Emami Realty, Hindustan Zinc, BEML Among Stocks In Focus

3I Infotech

The Company has secured a Cloud transformation deal for its NuRe platform, from one of the large commercial banks in Asia-Pacific region. Deal size is approximately Rupees 6.04 Crore

Emami Realty

India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra) has assigned and upgraded Credit Rating of Emami Realty Limited's Long-Term Bank Facilities at 'IND A-/Stable ('IND A-'; Outlook Stable)'.

Hindustan Zinc

The company announced best-ever mined metal production crossing 1 million mark to reach 1,017,000 tonnes in FY22, up 5 per cent year-on-year.

BEML

BEML achieved all time record revenue from operations of over Rs 4,000 crore for FY22.



(With inputs from AP)

