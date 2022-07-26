JSW Energy Gets NCLT Nod To Acquire 700 Megawatt Utkal Project

JSW Energy on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its proposal to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd which is developing a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha.

The Ind-Barath owns the 700 MW under-construction thermal power plant.

"Resolution Plan submitted by the company for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd (Ind-Barath), which was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on October 14, 2019, has received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad on July 25, 2022," a regulatory filing said.

