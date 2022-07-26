Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

JSW Energy Gets NCLT Nod To Acquire 700 Megawatt Utkal Project

JSW Energy on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its proposal to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd which is developing a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 8:23 pm

JSW Energy on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its proposal to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd which is developing a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha.

The Ind-Barath owns the 700 MW under-construction thermal power plant.

"Resolution Plan submitted by the company for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd (Ind-Barath), which was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on October 14, 2019, has received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad on July 25, 2022," a regulatory filing said.
 

Tags

Business JSW Energy Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd Utkal Power Project NCLT National Company Law Tribunal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19