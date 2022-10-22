To make 5G service more accessible, Reliance Jio has announced today that it will be introducing JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services across several educational institutes, railway stations and other high footfall public spaces. This new service will be in addition to the Jio True5G and Jio Welcome Offer recently launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

As part of the announcement, Akash Ambani, chairman of Jio, said, "5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G". He also named Chennai as the latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer.

Existing Jio users will be able to avail the new service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer and non-Jio will also be allowed to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience. This move is a part of the “We Care” philosophy followed at Jio to improve accessibility.

Just yesterday, Jio had released their results for quarter ended September 2022, in which the company had recorded a 28 per cent net profit. This was their first earnings report after Akash Ambani took over Jio in June this year.