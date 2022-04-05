Jio-bp And TVS Motor Company To Partner On EV Charging Solutions

Aviation fuel supplier Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday agreed to explore the creation of electric vehicles charging infrastructure for both electric two- and three-wheelers in the country.

The partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.

Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.



Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has committed Rs. 1,000 crores towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested, the company said in a statement.

To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

"This partnership will help drive EV adoption in the country among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric. The rapid proliferation of these charging stations will broaden both the companies' horizons and expedite India’s net-zero emission goals," the companies said.

