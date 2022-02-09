ITC Hotels Launches Mobile App For Boutique Of Services

In a bid toward greater digital focus and keeping pace with the dynamically changing consumer preferences, hospitality major ITC Hotels has launched an app for the one-stop destination of guests for room reservations, gourmet food delivery, restaurant table reservations and loyalty membership management, the hotel said on Wednesday.

The hotel said it is available across ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels and select Fortune Hotel brands spread over the country with 55 hotels and resorts.

The hospitality industry is taking strides on several consumer-centric measures as the industry slowly revives from the pandemic woes.

“The new ITC Hotels mobile app is a natural progression for the brand that prides itself on moving with the times and serving its customers in the most modern and efficient way possible. We are living in a digital world and want our guests to enjoy the ITC Hotels experience,” ITC Hotels divisional Chief Executive, Anil Chadha said. In the midst of the pandemic, it also introduced gourmet food delivery as guests were unable to visit the hotel in person, The hotel chains have said though it was introduced during the pandemic home service of food will continue as a new stream of revenue.

The hotel said Club ITC members can also save up to 10 per cent on room reservations through Club ITC exclusive member rates from the app directly.

The ITC Hotels App enables guests to book their stay at over 55 hotels and resorts through a simple process giving them access to the best rates.

The app enables food delivery and takeaway across 14 cities — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Agra, Jaipur, Vadodara, Amritsar, Coimbatore, (Bhubaneswar and Guntur coming soon). Whether you are planning a leisurely lunch, coffee with friends or a celebratory dinner, scores of options are available on the app, just a click away.

To add to guests’ gourmet experience, table reservations at 75 plus restaurants at ITC Hotels &; Welcomhotels can be just a few clicks away on the app.