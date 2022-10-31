Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Instagram Stops Working, Tells Users Their Accounts Are Suspended

Many users received notifications saying they were suspended from the platform. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 9:04 pm

Days after the WhatsApp outage that lasted for nearly an hour, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram stopped working on Monday, with several users unable to get online and receiving a message that their account had been suspended. 

Instagram confirmed the issue on Twitter, stating, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many users received notifications saying they were suspended from the platform. 

The users also appear to be losing follower counts following the technical issue. 

Last week, WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.


 

