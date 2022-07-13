India On Track To Add 27k Circuit Km Power Transmission Lines By 2024: Official

India is poised to add 27,000 circuit kilometres of inter-state power transmission networks by 2024 as it has already added 6,500 circuit kilometres or almost one-fourth of the target.

The power transmission network expansion has been planned keeping in mind the ultimate goal of having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel based electricity generation capacity in the county.

"We have planned to add 27,000 circuit km of inter-state transmission network in the country, mainly focussing on evacuation of renewable energy in the country by December 2024. We have already completed 6,500 circuit km lines so far," a senior power ministry official said.

The official exuded confidence that India is on track to meet the target of adding 27,000 circuit kilometres as one-fourth of that is completed well within schedule.

The official also informed that 10,000 circuit kilometres lines are already under construction while 10,500 circuit kilometres are at various stages of bidding or tendering.

The inter-state transmission link plays an important role in power generation capacity addition.

Solar projects are set up within a time frame of 15 to 18 month, whereas more time is required to set up the inter-state transmission link.

Experts are of the view that transmission link to evacuate power from projects especially renewables should be set up much before the generation capacity is added.

The official said, "We need to build transmission line well in advance so that the generation capacities are not stranded."

In order to facilitate faster development of power infrastructure in the country, 1,500 inter-state transmission lines are mapped on PM GatiShakti portal, covering 2 lakh circuit kilometres across the country.

Earlier this month, power ministry had said that all Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) lines have been mapped on the portal of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), which was launched in October, 2021 to push infrastructure development in the country.

Also, it had informed that the 90 per cent under-construction ISTS lines have been integrated to the portal and the remaining 10 per cent are to be integrated after finalisation of route survey by respective transmission service providers.

PM GatiShakti NMP portal provides "one-click comprehensive view" to steer and simplify the planning and implementation process by reduction of time and cost of implementation in power transmission projects, the statement said.

The power ministry official also said that in addition to 27,000 circuit kilometres by 2024, India would need to build transmission lines to evacuate 180GW generation capacity, which will ultimately help the country to realise its gaol of having 500GW of renewable energy by 2030.