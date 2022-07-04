Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India Has Eliminated All Queues By Going Online, Says PM Modi

If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward. The country experienced this during the third industrial revolution, Modi said

undefined
PM Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:56 pm

Praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has eliminated queues by going online to provide different services.

If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward. The country experienced this during the third industrial revolution, Modi said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating Digital India Week 2022 here.

“Eight to 10 years ago, we had to stand in lines (queues) for everything. We had to stand in line for birth certificates, to pay bills, for ration, for admission, for exam results, for certificates, in banks. How many lines we used to stand in? India has eliminated all lines by going online,” he said.

Related stories

Digital India Act necessary as IT Act is over two decades old: Chandrasekaran

UP Committed To Realising Digital India Dream: CM Yogi Adityanath

If Digital India Has To Progress, Online Gaming Industry Needs Corrections Not Penalties

The central government's flagship programme Digital India has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields, Modi said at the event.  

Tags

Business National PM Modi Digital India Digital India Corporation Digital India Act Narendra Modi Digital India Week 2022 Online Services
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended