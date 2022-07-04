India Has Eliminated All Queues By Going Online, Says PM Modi

Praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has eliminated queues by going online to provide different services.

If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward. The country experienced this during the third industrial revolution, Modi said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating Digital India Week 2022 here.

“Eight to 10 years ago, we had to stand in lines (queues) for everything. We had to stand in line for birth certificates, to pay bills, for ration, for admission, for exam results, for certificates, in banks. How many lines we used to stand in? India has eliminated all lines by going online,” he said.

The central government's flagship programme Digital India has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields, Modi said at the event.