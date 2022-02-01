Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Spectrum Auction To Be Conducted For 5G Rollout Within 2022-23: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said spectrum auction will be conducted to roll out 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private firms.

Spectrum Auction To Be Conducted For 5G Rollout Within 2022-23: Finance Minister
Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:41 pm

The government will conduct a spectrum auction this year, which will facilitate the roll-out of 5G services by private telecom operators during the financial year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

"Spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the roll-out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers," Sitharaman said.

 She said the telecommunications sector in general and 5G, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

"A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the production-linked incentive scheme," the FM said.

She said that to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, 5 per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated.

"This will promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions. Our mission is that all villages and their residents should have the same access to e-services, communication facilities and digital resources as urban areas and their residents," FM said.

 She added that the contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded through the BharatNet project through PPP in 2022-23.

"Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre," FM said.

Business Union Budget 2022 Union Finance Ministry Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
