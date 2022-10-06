Important Information For October 6 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to stage a gap up opening on Thursday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures surged 0.5 per cent or 92 points to 17,430.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Thursday:

Asian Markets

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asia trade, as U.S. futures gained. The index is up 4% this week after faling 13% in September.

Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.7% to its highest level since September, South Korea advanced 1.2% and Australia edged 0.1% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, fell 0.5%.

US Markets

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks slightly lower Wednesday as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas.

Stock indexes had been in the red much of the day before briefly shifting into the green following a late-afternoon burst of buying. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower after having veered between a low of 1.8% and a high of 0.4%. The benchmark index was coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stock closed 0.7% lower.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.57 to $93.37 a barrel.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $20.54 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.49 Japanese yen from 143.97 yen. The euro fell to 98.94 from 99.96 cents.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 946 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,345 crore.