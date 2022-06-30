Important Information For June 30 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 34 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 15,732.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 150 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 53,026, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined by 51.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 15, 799 with 34 of its constituents closing in the red.

US Markets

In the US, the major indices were trading lower on Wednesday amidst fear of inflation and an increase in interest rates. The S&P 500 slipped 2.72 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,818. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 82.23 points or 0.3 per cent to 31,029. The Nasdaq Composite declined 3.65 points or less than 0.1 per cent to 11,177.

Asian Markets

In Asia, the major indices were trading lower in early trade on Thursday, as the fears of another rate hike impacting the global economy gripped investors’ sentiments. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.98 per cent, whereas Hong Kong’s Heng Seng index slipped 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI was trading 0.78 per cent lower. However, while China’s Shanghai Composite was trading 0.31 per cent higher, Shenzhen Component index advanced 1.14 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors continue to remain net sellers worth Rs 851 crore, where as the domestic institutional investors were the net buyers worth Rs 847 crore on Thursday.

Crude Oil

Crude oil remained stable in the early hours on Thursday , with no significant change in the prices, as markets weighed a rise in US gasoline and distillate inventories and worries about slower economic growth amid concerns of supply tightness.

Brent crude futures for August slipped 25 cents or 0.2 per cent to $116.01 per barrel as the August contract is set to expire on Thursday. The more-active September contract was at $112.18, down 27 cents, or 0.2%.

Stocks In Focus

Bajaj Auto, Biocon, MMTC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Holdings, Biocon, Escorts Kubota.

Rupee

Rupee declined by 18 paise to close at a record low of 79.03 against the US Dollar.