How To Link Aadhaar Card, PAN Card And Other Documents With DigiLocker – Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

How to link Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other documents: In 2015, the government launched DigiLocker, an online tool to store government-issued documents like Aadhaar Card, driver's licence, Universal Account Number (UAN) card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and other certificates digitally.

Hence, in order to make storing data and important documents easier, without losing out on them, the government also advised on linking of Aadhaar Card and other documents with DigiLocker. For those not familiar with the steps, here is some information to help.

Linking Aadhaar Card, PAN with DigiLocker: Steps

Create your DigiLocker account. To do this, install DigiLocker App on your smartphone/tablet or you can create your account through DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in).

On the page that opens on your screen, submit your mobile number and verify it by entering an OTP.

After this is done, it’s time to login to your DigiLocker account. To do this, use your username and password.

Now that you have logged in, you will see the homepage of your DigiLocker account.

Click on the ‘Link your Aadhaar’ button visible on the homepage of your DigiLocker account. Now, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP which will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Your Aadhaar will be linked to your account!

Now, to link your PAN card, click on the ‘Link your PAN’ button visible on the homepage of your DigiLocker account.

Enter your PAN number and date of birth and after your have entered your details, click on the ‘Save’ button to link your PAN card.

Your PAN will be linked to your DigiLocker!

However, if you have to upload other important documents, follow the steps given below.

Click on the ‘Upload’ button visible on the homepage of your DigiLocker account to upload other documents like birth certificate, driving licence etc. Please note that these documents can be uploaded in PDF, PNG, or JPG/JPEG format(s). Once you do this, the documents will be saved in your DigiLocker account.