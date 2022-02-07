Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Higher Deficit, Lack Of Clarity On Consolidation Add Risks To Lowering Debt, Says Fitch

Risks around the sustainability of the downward debt trajectory were a key factor behind Fitch's decision to maintain a 'negative' outlook on sovereign when it affirmed India's 'BBB' rating in November 2021.

Higher Deficit, Lack Of Clarity On Consolidation Add Risks To Lowering Debt, Says Fitch
The Budget pegged a revised deficit of 6.9 per cent of GDP for fiscal year ending March 2022.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:33 pm

Fitch Ratings on Monday said higher fiscal deficits and lack of clarity on consolidation plans in the Budget add risks to its projection of lowering of India's debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio.

The degree to which planned higher capex (capital expenditure) supports GDP growth and offsets these risks is an important consideration for the sovereign rating, the global rating agency said in a statement.

Risks around the sustainability of the downward debt trajectory were a key factor behind Fitch's decision to maintain a 'negative' outlook on sovereign when it affirmed India's 'BBB' rating in November 2021.

"The higher deficits and continued lack of clarity on medium-term consolidation plans in India's latest Budget add risks to Fitch Ratings' projection of a downward trajectory in government debt/GDP," Fitch said.

The Budget presented by the government on February 1 continued to emphasise support for growth over fiscal consolidation, Fitch said.

It added that deficit targets were "slightly higher than we had anticipated when we affirmed the rating".

The Budget pegged a revised deficit of 6.9 per cent of GDP for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22), against Fitch's forecast of 6.6 per cent.

"The planned 6.4 per cent of GDP FY23 deficit is also higher than our 6.1 per cent forecast. The borrowing allowance for states, which was maintained at 4.0 per cent of gross state domestic product in FY23, keeping it above the pre-pandemic level of 3 per cent, poses further risk to our fiscal forecasts," it added.

India's public debt-GDP ratio at about 87 per cent in FY21 (ended March 2021) is well above the median of around 60 per cent for 'BBB'-rated sovereigns.

"We revised the outlook on India's rating to Negative, from Stable, in June 2020, partly owing to our assumptions about the impact of the pandemic on public finance metrics. The government has little fiscal headroom at its current rating level to respond to possible shocks to growth," Fitch added. 

Tags

Business National GDP Indian GDP Indian Economy Economy India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

Domestic Flights Fare Caps Relaxation Will Depend On Covid-19 Situation, Demand, Says Government

Tata Steel Shares Settle With Nearly 1% Gain After Q3 Results

Around 6.17 Crore ITRs, 19 Lakh Audit Reports Filed On New IT Portal, Says CBDT

GSK Pharmaceuticals December Quarter Profit Slumps 3.9% To Rs 150.3 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets