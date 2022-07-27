Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Hero MotoCorp Partners With Accenture For Cost Optimisation In Supply Chain

The partnership would cover supply chain strategy, planning optimisation, logistics cost optimisation and development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:22 pm

Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with Accenture for cost optimisation across its supply chain as the two-wheeler maker prepares to expand globally as well as foray into electric vehicles segment.

"As we expand our global footprint and foray into electric vehicles, navigating the complex global supply chain network will be crucial in driving our future growth," Hero MotoCorp Chief Procurement & Supply Chain officer Ram Kuppuswamy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The partnership would cover supply chain strategy, planning optimisation, logistics cost optimisation and development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite. This would enable the two-wheeler major to manage the increasing complexity in products, markets, and supply chain, the statement said.

Accenture said it would use its Zero-Based Supply Chain (ZBSC) approach to facilitate Hero MotoCorp's cost optimisation efforts across its supply chain.


 It will also deploy a supply chain control tower, powered by data and analytics, to enable better supply chain and logistics planning, the statement said.

